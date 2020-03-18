Vin Diesel & Sam Heughan's 'Bloodshot' to Be Available on Digital on March 24, Just 11 Days After Hitting Theaters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The new comic-book movie Bloodshot will be released for digital purchase on March 24, just 11 days after the film hit theaters. Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lamorne Morris star in the new film, which opened on March 13 and earned just $9,722,037 in its theatrical run due to the coronavirus outbreak. After [...] 👓 View full article

Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Gets Early Digital Release The motion picture opened in the U.S. just last week, but as a result of many movie theaters closing, Sony is going to make it available to buy digitally on March 24. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman

