Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tory Lanez Shares Some Mind-Blowing The New Toronto 3 Bars: “Spit My Soul Out On This S**t”

Tory Lanez Shares Some Mind-Blowing The New Toronto 3 Bars: “Spit My Soul Out On This S**t”

SOHH Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Shares Some Mind-Blowing The New Toronto 3 Bars: “Spit My Soul Out On This S**t”Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez is low-key sitting on some serious audio fire. The rap crooner has teased fans about how high their expectations should be for his upcoming The New Toronto 3 project. Big Facts On Wednesday, Tory went online with a sneak peek at his witty wordplay. Lanez shared a few bars presumably […]

The post Tory Lanez Shares Some Mind-Blowing The New Toronto 3 Bars: “Spit My Soul Out On This S**t” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.