Eurovision 2020 Is Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled over coronavirus fears, organisers have said. The 65th edition of the event had been set to take...

There’s a petition to have Iceland named this year’s Eurovision winners in the wake of coronavirus cancellation Weeping. Crying. Wailing. Mass orders of comfort food on UberEats. Staring into the abyss. Listening to ABBA. Caterwauling. More crying. These are just some of...

PinkNews 8 hours ago



