Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Eurovision 2020 Is Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Eurovision 2020 Is Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

NPR Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
For the first time in its six-decade history, the international singing competition has been called off. Singers and groups from 41 countries had been set to compete.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

Recent related news from verified sources

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemicThe 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled over coronavirus fears, organisers have said. The 65th edition of the event had been set to take...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNewsDeutsche WelleReutersReuters IndiaJerusalem Post

There’s a petition to have Iceland named this year’s Eurovision winners in the wake of coronavirus cancellation

Weeping. Crying. Wailing. Mass orders of comfort food on UberEats. Staring into the abyss. Listening to ABBA. Caterwauling. More crying. These are just some of...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.