ABC News' Kaylee Hartung Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Covering Outbreak in Seattle
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () ABC News reporter Kaylee Hartung has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 34-year-old reporter revealed her diagnosis during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 18), where she video-called from her home in Los Angeles where she is currently quarantined. “I am feeling so much better,” Kaylee shared. “This virus was really something [...]
