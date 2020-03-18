Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Spilling the beau-tea! With everything going on in the world due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, one of the ways people can practice self-care is with their beauty... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this E! Style Spilling the beau-tea!! https://t.co/N69qxyLQjQ 2 days ago Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home https://t.co/QrJsvmvqp7 2 days ago Jack Styner Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home https://t.co/yYla6ZLAhU 2 days ago Stuff Entertainment Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's facialist shares an easy skincare mask recipe to do at home https://t.co/PmZAjjgrwv 3 days ago Style News Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home https://t.co/DlWjtUkHyB #Fashion 3 days ago Gina Lawriw Halle Berry's Facialist Shares a Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home https://t.co/ioGAUbqmfU via @enews 3 days ago d-rock trot Halle Berry's Facialist Shares a Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home ⁦@halleberry⁩ https://t.co/TL5FOmY8Wh 3 days ago effinfun Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home - Spilling the beau-tea!… https://t.co/AdKlIzzWC7 3 days ago