Lana Condor Calls Out President Trump For Using Racist Words & Actions Towards The Asian American Community

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Lana Condor is slamming the President of the United States in a new note posted to Twitter! The 22-year-old To All The Boys actress called out Donald Trump for having “no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community.” “💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is [...]
News video: Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments

Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments 00:46

 Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

