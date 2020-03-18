Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles To Return To 'Supernatural' During Final Season

Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles To Return To 'Supernatural' During Final Season

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Supernatural is currently in it’s 15th and final season, and two former guest stars are returning! Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are set to make an appearance in the 13th episode of the season, airing on Monday (March 23). Genevieve, who is married to Jared Padalecki, hasn’t been on the show since she had a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child

Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child 00:20

 Supernatural 15x13 "Destiny's Child" Season 15 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balloonchickens

☀️ jay - chicon 🏳️‍🌈 RT @daily_danneel: 📷 Genevieve Padalecki talks about working with Danneel Ackles and Ruby and Anael’s relationship in an interview wtih TVL… 2 hours ago

daily_danneel

Daily Danneel Ackles 📷 Genevieve Padalecki talks about working with Danneel Ackles and Ruby and Anael’s relationship in an interview wti… https://t.co/iwYQTFSAw9 2 hours ago

Bella0970

Bella Winchester RT @DanneelHarris: "Supernatural" brings Genevieve Padalecki, Danneel Ackles together for Ruby's return https://t.co/mkT99hisN2 1 day ago

29BurghLove87

Amanda #SanFranCon20 🐧🛳 Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles out there doing Gods work 🥰🥰🥰 #SPNFamily 1 day ago

Gvantsa1004

KunKun 📷 fierydeans: DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may gi… https://t.co/MQ422Dif9B 2 days ago

SpnUK

Spnuk Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles To Return To 'Supernatural' During Final Season https://t.co/5zkWbZoxw1 2 days ago

marisaroffman

Marisa Roffman Photos from Monday's episode of #Supernatural, as Danneel Ackles & Genevieve Padalecki return: https://t.co/u2kDeoM6aK 2 days ago

virtue2

Pam R https://t.co/0o65nU1HUQ Sweet 🙏🤞 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.