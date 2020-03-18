Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles To Return To 'Supernatural' During Final Season
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Supernatural is currently in it’s 15th and final season, and two former guest stars are returning! Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are set to make an appearance in the 13th episode of the season, airing on Monday (March 23). Genevieve, who is married to Jared Padalecki, hasn’t been on the show since she had a [...]
Supernatural 15x13 "Destiny's Child" Season 15 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel...
