Freida Pinto: We were ridiculed for speaking so many languages

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Freida Pinto feels there was a time when the world ridiculed Indians for speaking so many languages and celebrating so many festivals. The actress says the world needs to imbibe the ethos of Indian culture in this "dark time". The actress is excited about her new animated show "Mira, Royal Detective", weaved around with the...
