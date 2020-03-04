Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram - Watch!
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Gal Gadot is trying to lift fans’ spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18) to share a video of she and tons of stars singing John Lennon‘s iconic hit “Imagine.” “These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gal says in the video. [...]
