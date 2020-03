Marathi actress Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblence to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Several of Manasi's pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens feel that they are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry. ...



Recent related news from verified sources Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger A young video creator by the name Manasi Naik, who is also a budding actress in the Marathi industry, is turning heads of the people on social media with her...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



Aishwarya shares sweet pics with her family Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the talented actresses of Bollywood. Though she has been doing fewer movies, the actress keeps in touch with her fans through...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this