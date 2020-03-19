Kylie Jenner Stresses Importance of Self Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star advises her 166 million followers to take the virus seriously.
News video: Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'prepared' her for coronavirus quarantine

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'prepared' her for coronavirus quarantine 00:41

 Kylie Jenner is well prepared for self-isolation because she stayed at home for months while pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

