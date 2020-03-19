Global  

Is all well between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship?

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
There's tattle about Ranbir Kapoor being MIA from Alia Bhatt's 27th birthday celebration on March 15. Gossip mills have been working overtime wondering if something is amiss. What has added credence to the buzz is that not a single picture of Bhatt and her beau on her big day has been doing the rounds.

Last year, RK was in the...
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday? 01:36

 Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

Ranbir Kisses Alia, Sara Ali Khan Ganga Aarti, Salman Wishes Aamir | Top 10 News [Video]

Ranbir Kisses Alia, Sara Ali Khan Ganga Aarti, Salman Wishes Aamir | Top 10 News

Ranbir kisses Alia Bhatt on her cheeks, Sara Ali Khan performs Gangan Aarti with her mom, Salman Khan's special birthday wish for Aamir Khan are among the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:28Published
Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6 [Video]

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6

Makers of upcoming Netflix film Guilty held a screening in Mumbai. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead. Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Holi 2020: When Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif partied together - See pics

Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, who were spotted at filmmaker Aarti Shetty's Holi bash on Tuesday.
Zee News

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

onlybds1

bharidas All is not well between 'Brahmastra' actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? It's good at these times as the two will… https://t.co/jsg9bVYq9m 6 hours ago

Mahima_s10

Mahima✨ RT @Koimoi: All Is NOT Well Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor? @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #RanAlia #Koimoi https://t.co/3xQnFjBHcG 13 hours ago

FilmSchoolWTF

FilmSchoolWTF https://t.co/oZi0t1noe5 All Is NOT Well Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor? #starmusiq #1337x #onlinesbi https://t.co/UHJpgABfb1 23 hours ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter All Is NOT Well Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor? https://t.co/4ln4EOpt0S https://t.co/q5akCQj7Ln 1 day ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com All Is NOT Well Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor? @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #RanAlia #Koimoi https://t.co/3xQnFjBHcG 1 day ago

