Katrina Kaif learns to play guitar, amid coronavirus shutdown!

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Katrina Kaif is trying her hand at playing the guitar as she and many other celebrities remain at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 36-year-old actor in an Instagram video was seen trying to ace the chords on the guitar and singing along with it.

Kaif captioned the video as 'work in progress' and posted it without sound....
