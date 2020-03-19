Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Emily Ratajkowski cozies up to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as they take their dog Columbo for a walk on Tuesday afternoon (March 17) in New York City. The 28-year-old actress/model bared her abs in a black crop top paired with jeans and denim jacket as they took a break from self-isolating to enjoy some fresh air. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Disabled foster dog who suffers from spine problems learns to walk after having acid poured on him [Video]

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Disabled foster dog who suffers from spine problems learns to walk after having acid poured on him

Further footage, filmed on September 19 near Boston, shows a disabled foster dog during his first night in his adopted home after undergoing multiple operations to help combat his spine problems after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published
Disabled foster dog who suffers from spine problems learns to walk in wheelchair after having acid poured on him [Video]

Disabled foster dog who suffers from spine problems learns to walk in wheelchair after having acid poured on him

A disabled foster dog learn is learning to walk in his wheelchair after undergoing multiple operations to help combat his spine problems after acid was poured on him. Harry the Aruban puppy was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Make It a Date Night at an Art Gala!

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard pose for photos at the Art Production Fund Gala on Monday (March 9) in New York City. The event was held...
Just Jared

Emily Ratajkowski & Her Husband Share a Kiss After Taking Their Dog for a Walk

Emily Ratajkowski shares a kiss with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after walking their dog Colombo on Friday afternoon (March 13) in New York City. The married...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk https://t.co/gjGTHIAB7I https://t.co/ySbgmApGtc 41 minutes ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk https://t.co/hJR9CWvATc 5 hours ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk: Emily Ratajkowski cozies… https://t.co/I86ktLw4a5 5 hours ago

jada_dandridge

Jada Dandridge RT @JustJared: Emily Ratajkowski cozies up to hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard while taking their dog for a walk! https://t.co/EaBq1hZUiS 6 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk 6 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk https://t.co/BV4RPPYlPC https://t.co/6gS3rzgyfS 6 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk https://t.co/WwdXP0VbgM https://t.co/ORvVtyD4Vj 6 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Keep Close Taking Their Dog for a Walk https://t.co/fvefoxtxiM https://t.co/9pZnaY5Ozj 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.