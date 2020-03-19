Playboy Magazine Ceases Production of Print Edition Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The magazine founded by late Hugh Hefner in 1953 will have its final printed publication for the year in the U.S. through its spring 2020 issue, and will operate on a 'digital first publishing schedule.' 👓 View full article

