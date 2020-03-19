Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's thriller finally gets a leading lady in the form of Vaani Kapoor
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () A lot was being spoken about the leading lady of Akshay Kumar in his upcoming spy thriller, Bell Bottom, which has been inspired by real events. Earlier, it was being reported that Mrunal Thakur would romance the actor and after that, Nupur Sanon's name came out. However, now, it has been confirmed by *Mumbai Mirror* that War...
Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor feature in a new special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times.
