Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's thriller finally gets a leading lady in the form of Vaani Kapoor

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A lot was being spoken about the leading lady of Akshay Kumar in his upcoming spy thriller, Bell Bottom, which has been inspired by real events. Earlier, it was being reported that Mrunal Thakur would romance the actor and after that, Nupur Sanon's name came out. However, now, it has been confirmed by *Mumbai Mirror* that War... 👓 View full article

