Karrueche Tran Slams People Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus' After Trump Defends It

The model, whose mother is a Vietnamese, condemns the discrimination against Asian people as she stresses how dangerous the judgement made on who's responsible for the spread of the disease could be.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial



President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows



Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days. Reuters reports he also added not to congregate in groups larger than 10 people. This is a newly aggressive effort.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Karrueche Isn’t Here For The Asian Virus Talk: “Please Stop For The Love Of Humanity” Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is begging people to fall back on calling the current COVID-19 crisis the Chinese virus. The popular entertainer has come...

SOHH 7 minutes ago



Celebs Slam Trump for Calling Coronavirus a 'Chinese Virus' Celebrities are speaking out with harsh criticism of Donald Trump after referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus” in a new tweet about the pandemic....

Just Jared 3 days ago





Tweets about this