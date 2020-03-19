Karrueche Tran Slams People Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus' After Trump Defends It
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The model, whose mother is a Vietnamese, condemns the discrimination against Asian people as she stresses how dangerous the judgement made on who's responsible for the spread of the disease could be.
President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus controversial. He then said China is to blame because it fosters a “culture where people eat bats,...