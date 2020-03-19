Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Karrueche Tran Slams People Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus' After Trump Defends It

Karrueche Tran Slams People Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus' After Trump Defends It

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The model, whose mother is a Vietnamese, condemns the discrimination against Asian people as she stresses how dangerous the judgement made on who's responsible for the spread of the disease could be.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial 00:32

 President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus controversial. He then said China is to blame because it fosters a “culture where people eat bats,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial [Video]

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows [Video]

Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows

Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days. Reuters reports he also added not to congregate in groups larger than 10 people. This is a newly aggressive effort..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Karrueche Isn’t Here For The Asian Virus Talk: “Please Stop For The Love Of Humanity”

Karrueche Isn’t Here For The Asian Virus Talk: “Please Stop For The Love Of Humanity”Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is begging people to fall back on calling the current COVID-19 crisis the Chinese virus. The popular entertainer has come...
SOHH

Celebs Slam Trump for Calling Coronavirus a 'Chinese Virus'

Celebrities are speaking out with harsh criticism of Donald Trump after referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus” in a new tweet about the pandemic....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.