Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kylie Jenner's pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine

ContactMusic Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kylie Jenner's pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine 00:43

 Kylie Jenner's secret pregnancy "prepared" her for self-quarantine because she didn't leave the house "for months".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Stormi Pregnancy Prepared Her During This Crisis [Video]

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Stormi Pregnancy Prepared Her During This Crisis

Kylie Jenner is asked to help fans and the American people by the General Surgeon.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:01Published
Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'prepared' her for coronavirus quarantine [Video]

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'prepared' her for coronavirus quarantine

Kylie Jenner is well prepared for self-isolation because she stayed at home for months while pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner says her pregnancy spent at home prepared her for coronavirus quarantine: 'We got this'

Kylie Jenner says her pregnancy spent at home has prepared her for the coronavirus.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

norayarelimar

Nora Yareli If @KylieJenner can do it, you can too! https://t.co/qdEbKmIkTP 12 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Kylie Jenner Said Hiding Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For Quarantine https://t.co/Ff9uAYXXL1 via @marieclaire 24 minutes ago

whimn_au

whimn_au Maybe it's pregnancy, maybe it's a stonking level of privilege. https://t.co/CDAFMdiO1w #coronavirus #KylieJenner #pregnancy #whimn 26 minutes ago

Powerful66

Justice #Resist🇺🇲 From The Stage: Kylie Jenner Makes An Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement: “It Prepared Me”. https://t.co/dqjLpeRe3q via @GoogleNews 30 minutes ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Kylie Jenner says pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine: 'I didn’t leave the house for months'… https://t.co/T6XD1w14Qi 31 minutes ago

_Drea__

Drea RT @Lindseyjeanne_: Kylie Jenner said her “pregnancy prepared her for this. I didn’t leave the house for month.” I know this dummy did not… 37 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Kylie Jenner says pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine: 'I didn’t leave the house for months': https://t.co/LvFcVMunQ8 via @AOL 42 minutes ago

NVOSF

Nina Vintage Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy Prepared Her For Quar…: https://t.co/ix1aQcLwui 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.