Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Hoga Na Corona' is out and we don't know what to say! Watch

Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Hoga Na Corona' is out and we don't know what to say! Watch

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The song also runs a disclaimer and creates awareness on how to combat the deadly coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chandan59312498

Chandan Kumar RT @ZeeNews: Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Hoga Na Corona' is out and we don't know what to say! Watch https://t.co/EAkG649D5E 12 seconds ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Hoga Na Corona' is out and we don't know what to say! Watch https://t.co/EAkG649D5E 6 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com GUTS! #DhinchakPooja is back to entertain #fans with a #Coronavirus special #song, #HogaNaCorona and our survival r… https://t.co/VXKyFM8zcp 14 minutes ago

Nishant80715695

Nishant RT @news18dotcom: "Hoga na Corona, haath tu dhona." Stop everything because Dhinchak Pooja is here with a new song! #COVID19 #Coronaviru… 32 minutes ago

shivaa_mani

Shiva mani "Hoga na corona" song by dhinchak pooja have been launched even the deaf people are complaining about it. 36 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "Hoga na Corona, haath tu dhona." Stop everything because Dhinchak Pooja is here with a new song! #COVID19… https://t.co/xkxW98kPv4 37 minutes ago

Honney__27

Honey RT @tigresskaif_: Three songs of most famous people are going to be release... From who's song you're excited? Here's a short poll to dec… 38 minutes ago

republic_glitz

R.Glitz Dhinchak Pooja's 'tuneless' 'Hoga Na Corona' song receives flak from Netizens; see memes https://t.co/9WDl0aKCkS 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.