Kevin Bacon Initiates Six Degrees Campaign to Encourage Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Encouraging fans and followers to heed government guidelines to help end the spread of COVID-19, the 'Footloose' star shares that he is self-isolating for his wife Kyra Sedgwick.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign 00:45

 Actor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

