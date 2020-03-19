Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Re-Schedule UK Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Re-Schedule UK Tour

Clash Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tickets will remain valid...

*Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds* have decided to re-schedule their incoming UK tour.

The band are due to play a lengthy series of UK dates, following on from the launch of Copenhagen exhibition Stranger Than Kindess.

With the Danish capital on lockdown the exhibition has been postponed, and now the tour will be re-scheduled.

No news yet on the re-scheduled dates, but all tickets from original shows will remain valid.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Cave (@nickcaveofficial) on

Mar 19, 2020 at 4:01am PDT


Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.