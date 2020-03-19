Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Re-Schedule UK Tour

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds* have decided to re-schedule their incoming UK tour.



The band are due to play a lengthy series of UK dates, following on from the launch of Copenhagen exhibition Stranger Than Kindess.



With the Danish capital on lockdown the exhibition has been postponed, and now the tour will be re-scheduled.



No news yet on the re-scheduled dates, but all tickets from original shows will remain valid.





