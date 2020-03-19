Mom actress Sajal Ali gets married in Abu Dhabi Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Actress Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller "Mom", got married in Dubai to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir. The couple got engaged last June. Their wedding was an intimate three-day affair, attended by close friends and family. The rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at... 👓 View full article

