Alia to opt-out of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'?

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Alia Bhatt is currently the most sought after actress in Bollywood and has four films lined up for release in 2020. Each one of them sees the millennial actress in a versatile role. However, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the shootings of the films and TV shows have been stalled for a few weeks. Alia's schedule has gone out of order and therefore there are reports that the actress might have to opt-out of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'. 👓 View full article

