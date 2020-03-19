Alia to opt-out of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'?

Global  

Alia Bhatt is currently the most sought after actress in Bollywood and has four films lined up for release in 2020. Each one of them sees the millennial actress in a versatile role. However, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the shootings of the films and TV shows have been stalled for a few weeks. Alia's schedule has gone out of order and therefore there are reports that the actress might have to opt-out of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'.
