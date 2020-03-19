Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With ‘#BeInfected’ Joke Aimed at Melania Trump

Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With ‘#BeInfected’ Joke Aimed at Melania Trump

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With ‘#BeInfected’ Joke Aimed at Melania TrumpNever-Trump pundit Rick Wilson sparked outrage late on Wednesday night after posting a tweet responding to a story about First Lady Melania Trump set to speak publicly about the coronavirus with the hashtag, "#BeInfected."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZTPetrizzo

Zachary Petrizzo Never Trump Pundit @TheRickWilson Sparks Outrage With ‘#BeInfected’ Joke Aimed at Melania Trump https://t.co/kwvZzwVI2w 6 minutes ago

mike03car

🇺🇸 Mike England 🇺🇸 After calling Trump voters too dumb to read, to do mathematics, and to read maps - CNN frequent guest Rick Wilson w… https://t.co/gpzyLLQp5E 56 minutes ago

johnqanontitor

John QAnon Titor RT @Mediaite: Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With '#BeInfected' Joke Aimed at Melania Trump https://t.co/nmjyXsGvN2 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With '#BeInfected' Joke Aimed at Melania Trump https://t.co/nmjyXsGvN2 2 hours ago

boydscott

Scott Boyd Whenever you think Never Trump pundit Rick Wilson can’t go lower, somehow he always manages to. https://t.co/looC0jvVJ3 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.