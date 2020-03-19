Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of the Presidential Race - Here's Who She Endorsed!
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the race to become the next President of the United States. The Hawaii representative made the announcement on Thursday (March 19), having garnered only two delegates during the Democratic primary contests to date. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tulsi Gabbard “Today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and [...]
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the 2020 race.
Gabbard announced she was bowing out on Thursday.
Business Insider reports she has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
Gabbard ran a controversial campaign. She had contentious relationships with all her fellow candidates and the...