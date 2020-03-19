Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus, palace says



Recent related videos from verified sources West Hollywood Mayor Tests Positive for Coronavirus



West Hollywood mayor John D'Amico tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:54 Published 34 minutes ago Del Prado Elementary student tests positive for coronavirus



Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a student at Del Prado Elementary School near Boca Raton has tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:55 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for return", his office said on Thursday.

Reuters 3 hours ago



Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus 1

euronews 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this