Olivia Rodrigo Shares Original Song 'Gross' & She Has Some Famous Fans!

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

We are obsessed with every original song that Olivia Rodrigo shares! The 17-year-old actress just posted a new song titled “Gross” and it seems like her famous friends love it as much as we do! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Rodrigo Olivia says she’s been keeping busy writing while in quarantine and [...] 👓 View full article



