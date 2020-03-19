Swae Lee Says He’s Using His Quarantine Time To Come To The Rescue For Fans Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is in work mode. The hip-hop entertainer is making the best out of his



The post Swae Lee Says He’s Using His Quarantine Time To Come To The Rescue For Fans appeared first on . Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is in work mode. The hip-hop entertainer is making the best out of his quarantine by working on new music. Big Facts This week, Swae hit up his Twitter page to alert followers about what he’s up to during this isolation period. He promised followers his focus is currently on wrapping […]The post Swae Lee Says He’s Using His Quarantine Time To Come To The Rescue For Fans appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Swae Lee Announces Free Instagram Live Concert: “See Y’All There” Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is gearing up to give fans a concert they’ll never forget or have to pay for. The hip-hop star went online this week to announce...

SOHH 17 hours ago





Tweets about this