Evangeline Lilly Is Not Social Distancing, Despite Being 'Immune Compromised at the Moment'

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
It does not appear as if Evangeline Lilly is practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. It all started when the Ant-Man star said she dropped her kids off at a gymnastics gym this week, writing, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. [...]
Credit: Newsflare
News video: Social distant St. Patrick's Day celebration in Ireland amid COVID-19 restrictions

Social distant St. Patrick's Day celebration in Ireland amid COVID-19 restrictions 00:20

 The funny moment is seen in as this dancing neighbourhood in County Kildare, Ireland won't let COVID-19 get in their way of celebrating St. Patrick's Day (March 17). The group can be seen dancing while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing. "Happy St. Patrick's Day, Irish...

Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing [Video]

4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing

4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing Loneliness can take a significant toll on a person's overall health. As public activities and spaces continue to be closed, these four strategies..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this

SammyAmmons

SammyAmmons It’s like this; I have COPD, so social distancing was a way of life for me long before #Covid_19. Over the years I’… https://t.co/lh0CeI5mXS 14 minutes ago

knackishninja

Knackish Ninja RT @DavidLarter: It's funny how some people's values seem to bubble up to the surface. The whole social distancing thing is about others, n… 26 minutes ago

DavidLarter

David B. Larter It's funny how some people's values seem to bubble up to the surface. The whole social distancing thing is about ot… https://t.co/BE6yDoXiZH 32 minutes ago

Kalkancioglu

Canan Kalkancıoğlu Evangeline Lilly says it's 'business as usual' despite call for social distancing | https://t.co/bgNQOR1GdI - https://t.co/4owTjazFFa on @ew 36 minutes ago

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Evangeline Lilly Is Not Social Distancing, Despite Being 'Immune Compromised at the Moment' https://t.co/stM7zqH1MX 39 minutes ago

MisterRora

Nigel Tufnel @JessicaHuseman Evangeline Lilly wants to kill your parents and grandparents. Also she wants to make the "social distancing" time longer. 43 minutes ago

jessicasara

Jessica Derschowitz Unfortunately we’ll need to leave Kate on the island https://t.co/5OCkmW5LS1 49 minutes ago

Fedhislayer

Fedhi Benattou RT @EW: Evangeline Lilly says it's 'business as usual' despite call for social distancing https://t.co/1ThbYeOsTi 49 minutes ago

