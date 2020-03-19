Global  

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Trump on Coronavirus Mask Shortage: ‘How Is That Acceptable At All?’

Thursday, 19 March 2020
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins grilled President Donald Trump on hospital shortages of medical masks during the coronavirus crisis, Thursday, before asking, "How is that acceptable?"
