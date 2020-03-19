Global  

WATCH: Trump Riffs on Experimental Coronavirus Drugs, Concludes ‘Could Be a Game-Changer, Maybe Not!’

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump at a coronavirus press conference Thursday morning riffed on experimental drugs that could potentially be used to treat those who test positive to Covid-19, the president added that the drugs could be a "game-changer." 
Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs

Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs 01:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 19) called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it could lead to a breakthrough while a vaccine is still under development. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

