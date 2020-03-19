Chloe Bennet Calls Out President Trump for 'Disgusting' Use of 'Chinese Virus' as Racist Deflection
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Chloe Bennet is calling out President Donald Trump for his continued use of the term “Chinese Virus” to describe the ongoing coronavirus crisis and to “deflect from his own incompetence.” The 27-year-old star of Marvel‘s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spoke out in an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
US President Donald Trump has been using the label Chinese virus to refer to the COVID-19. He defended this as a correct identifier because the virus had in fact originated from China. His choice of words has been called out as racist. We explain why viruses are reffered to by their scientific names...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
クリス・スネイク・プリスケン RT @JustJared: Chloe Bennet calls out Donald Trump for using the term "Chinese Virus" to deflect from "his own incompetence": https://t.co/… 3 days ago
Shatta Bandle Chloe Bennet Calls Out President Trump for ‘Disgusting’ Use of ‘Chinese Virus’ as Racist Deflection https://t.co/B52vagSXEv 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian Chloe Bennet Calls Out President Trump for ‘Disgusting’ Use of ‘Chinese Virus’ as Racist Deflection https://t.co/Drg9Z5uZCb 3 days ago
Global Connect+ Chloe Bennet Calls Out President Trump for ‘Disgusting’ Use of ‘Chinese Virus’ as Racist Deflection https://t.co/CrICY1uk9u 3 days ago
JustJared.com Chloe Bennet calls out Donald Trump for using the term "Chinese Virus" to deflect from "his own incompetence": https://t.co/NR3f3lAUmM 3 days ago