Chloe Bennet Calls Out President Trump for 'Disgusting' Use of 'Chinese Virus' as Racist Deflection

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Chloe Bennet is calling out President Donald Trump for his continued use of the term “Chinese Virus” to describe the ongoing coronavirus crisis and to “deflect from his own incompetence.” The 27-year-old star of Marvel‘s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spoke out in an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
News video: US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News 02:11

 US President Donald Trump has been using the label Chinese virus to refer to the COVID-19. He defended this as a correct identifier because the virus had in fact originated from China. His choice of words has been called out as racist. We explain why viruses are reffered to by their scientific names...

