Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said on Thursday it has laid off almost all of its workforce, except the support team, as social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the Montreal-based circus company to cancel shows.
