Cannes Film Festival postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Organizers are considering moving it to the end of June or beginning of July.
News video: Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus 00:59

 The Met Gala, the Glastonbury Festival and Coachella have also been impacted.

