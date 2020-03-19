GameStop Tells Employees To Keep Stores Open During Lockdown: ‘GameStop is Classified as Essential Retail’

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

GameStop reportedly told its employees in a company memo to keep stores open no matter what during the GameStop reportedly told its employees in a company memo to keep stores open no matter what during the coronavirus crisis -- even during a lockdown -- arguing its an "essential retail" company just like supermarkets or pharmacies. 👓 View full article



