‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () UCLA Health Emergency Medical Physician Dr. Lisa Dabby in an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper ripped the new guideline from the Center For Disease Control (CDC) - that recommended as a last resort for medical professionals to use a scarf, bandana, or re-use a mask - billing it as an "absolutely ridiculous" guideline.
The last 24 hours have proven there’s a big need for person protective equipment (PPE) in Minnesota hospitals, but also that there are lot of people hearing that call and helping out, Marielle Mohs reports (2:19). WCCO 4 News at 10 - March 21, 202
