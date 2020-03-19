UCLA Health Emergency Medical Physician Dr. Lisa Dabby in an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper ripped the new guideline from the Center For Disease Control (CDC) - that recommended as a last resort for medical professionals to use a scarf, bandana, or re-use a mask - billing it as an "absolutely ridiculous" guideline.

You Might Like

Tweets about this somhrd50 RT @Donna_West: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks #SmartNews htt… 5 days ago DogLover4Dems ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks… https://t.co/cwenbIycRf 5 days ago Rosalynn RT @AngieJaber: And who said Trump isn’t taking us back 100 years? CDC recommends using bandannas instead of face masks!!! Absolutely Rid… 5 days ago Angie Jaber And who said Trump isn’t taking us back 100 years? CDC recommends using bandannas instead of face masks!!! Absolu… https://t.co/HFm9McWsst 5 days ago Cathlene Sareli 'Absolutely Ridiculous': UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There's No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks… https://t.co/mRCIX2wSIR 6 days ago The Cheesesteak Guy! ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks https://t.co/HMGuqQpDJR 6 days ago Lilith. RT @ronnee123: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks https://t.co/xJX… 6 days ago Ronnee Audas🌊🌊🌊✊✊✊ ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: UCLA Doctor Tells CNN There’s No Way Health Workers Can Use Bandanas as Face Masks… https://t.co/4dmEIypuW8 6 days ago