Lucy Hale Gets Some Fresh Air During Coronavirus Social Distancing

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lucy Hale got some fresh air during the coronavirus crisis. The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress was spotted on a stroll on Tuesday afternoon (March 17) in Studio City, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale Lucy made a stop to pick up some drinks at Alfred Coffee, which has since temporarily closed [...] 👓 View full article

