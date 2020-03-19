Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lucy Hale Gets Some Fresh Air During Coronavirus Social Distancing

Lucy Hale Gets Some Fresh Air During Coronavirus Social Distancing

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Lucy Hale got some fresh air during the coronavirus crisis. The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress was spotted on a stroll on Tuesday afternoon (March 17) in Studio City, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale Lucy made a stop to pick up some drinks at Alfred Coffee, which has since temporarily closed [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Get Out To Enjoy Fresh Air As Many Work From Home

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Get Out To Enjoy Fresh Air As Many Work From Home 01:57

 Are you feeling cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic? With schools closed and so many people working from home, you may need a break for fresh air; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.