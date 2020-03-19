Global  

'I Still Believe' to Be Released on VOD, Two Weeks After Theatrical Release

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The new movie I Still Believe, starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, will be available to watch on premium VOD platforms just two weeks after it hit theaters. The film was released in theaters on March 13, just days before movie theaters around the country shut down due to the coronavirus. Now, it will be [...]
