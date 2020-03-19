Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus Dangers
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Two reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that painted Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) in the least favorable light. Burr chairs the Senate Intel Committee, and it seems he was privy to classified information about just how dangerous the coronavirus outbreak could be, in the earliest days of the outbreak started in Wuhan, China.
NPR on Thursday released a roughly three-week-old recording of Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr telling a group gathered at a private club about how bad the coronavirus crisis was likely to get.