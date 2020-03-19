Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Is Still Turning Up During Lockdown + Showing Off Big Dance Moves Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter is making the most out of staying indoors. The hip-hop superstar’s mini-me went online this week to share more footage of herself in lockdown mode but still turning all the way up. Big Facts Reginae Carter relied on her faithful Instagram page last night to share some very lit footage. […]



