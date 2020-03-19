56% of Californians Expected to Get Coronavirus in Next 8 Weeks, Gavin Newsom Says
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has revealed some very unsettling data about coronavirus. The governor wrote a letter to President Trump and said that health officials in the state expect that 56% of all Californians will be infected with COVID-19 within the next eight weeks. Newsom has requested that the Navy ship USNS Mercy, [...]
Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat, released an executive order on Thursday that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and motels... FOXNews.com Also reported by •SFGate •Business Insider •SeattlePI.com
