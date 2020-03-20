Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bella Thorne Explains Why She's Nervous for Her Mom Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bella Thorne Explains Why She's Nervous for Her Mom Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Bella Thorne, who is the latest star to be unmasked on The Masked Singer, is opening up about her fears with the coronavirus outbreak. The 22-year-old actress says she’s taking the virus seriously and she’s worried about her mom, who has an underlying condition. “I am worried about my mom — she has Chron’s disease… [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Little Girl Cries Thinking She Got CoronaVirus When Mom Pranks Her With Fake Poop

Little Girl Cries Thinking She Got CoronaVirus When Mom Pranks Her With Fake Poop 00:56

 This little girl went to give her mom a roll of toilet paper in the toilet. Her hand brushed her mom's and who was trying to prank her with chocolate, passing it off as poop. The moment she saw it, she screamed "what is that, coronavirus?" and tried to get it off her hands, rushing to the washroom to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Kim K, Bella Hadid & more celebs are fighting Coronavirus [Video]

How Kim K, Bella Hadid & more celebs are fighting Coronavirus

Celebrities, they can catch the virus, just like us.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.