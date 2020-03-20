Netflix, director of Central Park Five series sued by ex-prosecutor who said she was portrayed as 'villain'
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein is suing Netflix and director Ava DuVernay, accusing the filmmaker of defaming her in a movie based on the Central Park Five case, which sent five black and Latino teenagers to prison for a crime they didn't commit.
