Daniel Dae Kim Reminds Millennials the Seriousness of Coronavirus After Positive Diagnosis

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The 'Hawaii Five-O' actor reveals that he got tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from New York City, where he had been filming medical drama 'New Amsterdam'.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Daniel Dae Kim joins stars on COVID-19 list

Daniel Dae Kim joins stars on COVID-19 list 00:39

 Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has become the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

South Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

The Hollywood star is known for roles in TV shows like ‘Lost’, and took to social media to advise teens and millennials to take the pandemic seriously
Hindu

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19

Hollywood star Daniel Dae Kim who featured in 'Hell Boy' is the latest celebrity to have contracted with the novel Coronavirus. The 51-year-old actor took to his...
IndiaTimes


