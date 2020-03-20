Daniel Dae Kim Reminds Millennials the Seriousness of Coronavirus After Positive Diagnosis

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources South Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus The Hollywood star is known for roles in TV shows like ‘Lost’, and took to social media to advise teens and millennials to take the pandemic seriously

Hindu 18 hours ago



Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19 Hollywood star Daniel Dae Kim who featured in 'Hell Boy' is the latest celebrity to have contracted with the novel Coronavirus. The 51-year-old actor took to his...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago





Tweets about this