Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tim Allen sober for 22 years

Tim Allen sober for 22 years

ContactMusic Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Project Drive Sober: OWI legislation in question during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Project Drive Sober: OWI legislation in question during coronavirus pandemic

Two pieces of OWI legislation are just one vote away from the governor&apos;s desk, but the coronavirus pandemic has put those in question. Two pieces of OWI legislation are just one vote away..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published
International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel [Video]

International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

Check out the official movie trailer of International Falls - Plot synopsis: Dee is a middle-aged wife and mom stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in International Falls, Minnesota. A comedy..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this

JNC_1982

🐰🌸I❤️my nieces🐰🌸 RT @etnow: Tim Allen is opening up about his sobriety journey. 🙏 https://t.co/u1nZIcoGy2 4 minutes ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Tim Allen: ‘Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years’ - https://t.co/ydUcOA6NCj 12 minutes ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Tim Allen: 'Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years' https://t.co/qRRjQOfanU 14 minutes ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Tim Allen: 'Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years' https://t.co/DPK0blhlGj https://t.co/ead48XHaaE 29 minutes ago

jeepsailor

Scott Snider Good for Tim Allen, 22 years sober, but not close to me yet I am on year 40. https://t.co/lt9UASpw80 1 hour ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Tim Allen also shared how he got sober from drugs and alcohol for 22 years https://t.co/1itPa2etmP 2 hours ago

RnchoDelValkyri

Rancho-Del-Los-Valkayrie But whos counting? https://t.co/G1Bm4aejfW 3 hours ago

MSN

MSN Tim Allen Shares How He Got Sober From Drugs and Alcohol for 22 Years https://t.co/B3K0Id0xqC 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.