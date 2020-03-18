Tim Allen sober for 22 years

🐰🌸I❤️my nieces🐰🌸 RT @etnow: Tim Allen is opening up about his sobriety journey. 🙏 https://t.co/u1nZIcoGy2 4 minutes ago People Magazine SA Tim Allen: ‘Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years’ - https://t.co/ydUcOA6NCj 12 minutes ago celebnews2020 Tim Allen: 'Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years' https://t.co/qRRjQOfanU 14 minutes ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Tim Allen: 'Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years' https://t.co/DPK0blhlGj https://t.co/ead48XHaaE 29 minutes ago Scott Snider Good for Tim Allen, 22 years sober, but not close to me yet I am on year 40. https://t.co/lt9UASpw80 1 hour ago ET Canada Tim Allen also shared how he got sober from drugs and alcohol for 22 years https://t.co/1itPa2etmP 2 hours ago Rancho-Del-Los-Valkayrie But whos counting? https://t.co/G1Bm4aejfW 3 hours ago MSN Tim Allen Shares How He Got Sober From Drugs and Alcohol for 22 Years https://t.co/B3K0Id0xqC 4 hours ago