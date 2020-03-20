Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Irrfan Khan's son Babil returns from UK; self-quarantine's for two weeks

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
It has been a frantic few days for Irrfan and wife Sutapa Sikdar, but last morning, the mother of two wore a broad smile as she welcomed son Babil at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Babil, who has been pursuing a bachelor's degree in film studies at the Westminster University in London, found...
