Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Singer Duffy offers update, releases new song after revealing she was raped, drugged, held captive

Singer Duffy offers update, releases new song after revealing she was raped, drugged, held captive

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Duffy is updating fans following her shocking reveal of a rape that haunted her past.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Duffy offers up first new music since shocking r*pe reveal

Duffy offers up first new music since shocking r*pe reveal 00:49

 Welsh singer Duffy has offered up her first song since revealing she was r*ped and held captive during a now-deleted Instagram post last month.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News [Video]

Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News

Duffy, the Welsh singer behind the song "Mercy" is speaking out about an abduction she says contributed to her disappearance from the public eye.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Duffy song airs on the radio weeks after singer broke her silence

A new song by Duffy has played on BBC Radio 2 just weeks after the singer explained why she had disappeared from the public eye for several years.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.