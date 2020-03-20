Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organizers say

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organizers say

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Cannes Film Festival in May has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the annual event in southern France said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus 00:59

 The Met Gala, the Glastonbury Festival and Coachella have also been impacted.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published
Human Rights film festival finds alternative in face of Coronavirus threat [Video]

Human Rights film festival finds alternative in face of Coronavirus threat

Despite being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic, organisers of the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights are pushing ahead with version 2.0.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cannes Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

Health concerns amid the continuing spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness led organizers to postpone the world's prestigious film festival for the first...
Billboard.com

Cannes Film Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The event was scheduled for May 12 to 23, but organizers said that could not happen. It might be shifted to June or July.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacquesdurand54

Jacques Durand Top story: @YahooEnt: 'Cannes Film Festival postponed, late June dates being considered https://t.co/KXFLPz7AuZ '… https://t.co/RYJtu8pPsJ 11 seconds ago

lolynop

Novia Puspa Sari RT @Variety: Cannes jury president Spike Lee responds to festival postponement (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/MKjEF7wJfn https://t.co/TVab0PVa8B 18 seconds ago

lolynop

Novia Puspa Sari RT @Variety: Cannes Film Festival Postponed, Late June Dates Being Considered https://t.co/gepnKPIc9R 32 seconds ago

ipallavimohanty

ipallavi RT @FRANCE24: France's Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/q0wQH9zaQk https://t.co/HRFA6IEPW7 2 minutes ago

NAsfouri

Nicolas Asfouri RT @latimes: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/eXHrzqLILH 4 minutes ago

BAPANBASAK12

BAPAN BASAK RT @GOPALBASAK6: Coronavirus effect: Cannes Film Festival postponed https://t.co/QKmR1x9ELH https://t.co/jb3ufboXBJ 4 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Cannes Film Festival Postponed Potentially to June or July https://t.co/V1WMzHvnla 5 minutes ago

Marquess8

Bayla ☘ 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 ⚽️ RT @SputnikInt: Cannes Film Festival postponed from May due to COVID-19 pandemic @Festival_Cannes #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.