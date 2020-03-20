Global  

Met Opera Cancels Season Due to Coronavirus, Stops Pay

Billboard.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Metropolitan Opera is canceling the rest of its season and stopping the pay of the orchestra, chorus and other unionized employees at the end of March due to the new coronavirus.
