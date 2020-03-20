Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in the fight against coronavirus. The couple will be donating part of the money to the New York Governor’s Office to buy ventilators and the rest of the money will go to WIN, an organization that runs 11 shelters for women in New York [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nike to Donate Over $15 Million in Coronavirus Support

Nike to Donate Over $15 Million in Coronavirus Support 01:06

 Nike to Donate Over $15 Million in Coronavirus Support Nike recently announced its pledge of more than $15 million to aid local communities in the fight against COVID-19. The company’s executives personally donated a combined $10 million to various organizations in Oregon, where Nike’s...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Wilson and Ciara Pledge to Donate 1 Million Meals [Video]

Russell Wilson and Ciara Pledge to Donate 1 Million Meals

Russell Wilson and Ciara Pledge to Donate 1 Million Meals Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and his wife, celebrity singer Ciara, want to help families who are struggling due to the coronavirus..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Wisconsin to get at least $10 million to help fight coronavirus [Video]

Wisconsin to get at least $10 million to help fight coronavirus

Wisconsin will get at least $10 million to help with coronavirus testing and public health response efforts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

All the Details on Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' New True Crime Show Exhumed!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are coming to Oxygen! On Wednesday the network announced that the husband-wife duo and true crime enthusiasts will executive...
E! Online

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Facebook Will Donate Millions to Fight Coronavirus

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, has announced that his company will be matching up to $20 million in donations made to combat coronavirus. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lesliejudrod

leslie RT @CNNHeroes: Not only does Kelly Ripa co-host CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, but she and her husband Mark Consuelos are stepping up as… 27 seconds ago

lesliejudrod

leslie RT @etalkCTV: #KellyRipa and #MarkConsuelos' donation will help purchase some much-needed ventilators https://t.co/vSFgDPVsve 43 seconds ago

csnyder887

Carla Snyder RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief https://t.co/Xi5aMfEMyD https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

simon95252

Simon95252 WWG1WGA Q RT @soultweeting: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts.... HEY... @ChrisEvans @GalGadot @S… 5 minutes ago

soultweeting

GoGo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts.... HEY... @ChrisEvans… https://t.co/KFzPZjdBjh 7 minutes ago

LalaP

LaShawn Pruitt RT @people: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/dVsGOOGvXE 11 minutes ago

chasistydolley

iamchasisty🏳️‍🌈 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/kT71aqfY2r 15 minutes ago

CRichASI

Author C. Rich RT @etnow: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $1 million for coronavirus relief efforts. 🙏 https://t.co/x0Rc4BgM6i 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.